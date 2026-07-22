Foreign investment recovery reflects confidence in India: RBI report

The recovery in foreign investment — both portfolio and direct — in recent months points to renewed confidence in the Indian economy, which remains among the fastest-growing major economies globally and has sustained momentum in economic activity through June, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) State of the Economy report said.

The report noted that indicators for both the industrial and services sectors remained firm and, while the farm sector has witnessed an uneven southwest monsoon, the impact on food inflation could be mitigated by comfortable foodgrain stocks.

"The momentum in external trade was sustained, as reflected in high growth in exports and imports in Q1 FY27. This is likely to be strengthened by the recent operationalisation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement and progress in other bilateral trade agreements," the report, authored by RBI staff under the guidance of Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta, said.

The RBI clarified that the views expressed in the report are those of the authors and not of the central bank. Data showed that net foreign direct investment (FDI) during April-May FY27 rose sharply to $6.5 billion, compared with $2.47 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier, aided by robust inflows in April. Net FDI had surged to $6.58 billion in April 2026, driven by strong equity inflows and lower repatriation by foreign investors. In May, there was a net outflow of $74 million. The report also highlighted that foreign portfolio investment (FPI) recorded net inflows in June 2026, driven by policy support for the debt segment and easing geopolitical tensions. Up to July 20, FPIs infused $3.1 billion across the equity and debt segments.

Net FDI into India turned marginally negative in May after remaining in positive territory for the previous four months, as gross FDI inflows more than halved to $6 billion from over $15 billion in April, while repatriation remained broadly unchanged. "During April-May 2026, FDI remained higher in both gross and net terms, supported by lower repatriation. Japan, Singapore and Mauritius accounted for around 74 per cent of total equity inflows. Financial services attracted the highest share of equity inflows, followed by manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and computer services. Together, these sectors accounted for around 80 per cent of total inflows," the report said.

It added that around 74 per cent of India's outward FDI during the period was directed towards the US, the Cayman Islands and the Netherlands, with financial, insurance and business services, along with manufacturing, accounting for more than 85 per cent of the outward flows. In FY26, net FDI into India stood at $959 million, a sharp decline from around $10 billion in the previous financial year, reflecting higher repatriation by foreign investors despite healthy gross inflows. Liquidity conditions improved further, supporting the ongoing robust credit growth. India’s external sector remains steady with improving outlook, aided by inflows of foreign investments - the report said. The report noted that the concessional swap measures announced by the RBI in June had resulted in a surge in Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) (FCNR(B)) deposits of $17.4 billion between June 8 and July 17, 2026.