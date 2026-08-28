India's forex reserves rise $12.4 billion to record high of $729.3 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by $12.4 billion to hit a record high of $729.3 billion during the week ended August 21, 2026, the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.

The total reserves had reached a previous high of $728.5 billion in the week ended February 27, before declining over the following months as the central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market through dollar sales amid the West Asia crisis. The reserves fell to $666.9 billion in the week ended June 26. They have since recovered sharply, mainly due to the concessional swap window announced by the RBI on June 5 to attract capital inflows.

The forex kitty swelled by $62.4 billion in the last eight weeks, mainly because of the concessional swap window. The facility has already mobilised inflows of $72.8 billion as of August 21, with expectations of touching $90 billion to $100 billion by the time the swap window closes on August 31. India’s foreign exchange reserves remain comfortable, covering over 11 months of goods imports and 94.0 per cent of the external debt outstanding as at end-March 2026. Foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, increased by $9.48 billion to $591.33 billion during the reported week. FCAs, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

FCAs staged a sharp turnaround after nearly two years of decline and stagnation. They peaked at nearly $616 billion in late September 2024 before sliding through the rest of that year and into early 2025, bottoming out at around $533 billion by mid-January, witnessing a drop of nearly $83 billion. A partial recovery through mid-2025 pushed FCAs back up to roughly $595 billion by June, but the gains proved short-lived for the better part of the next year. They stood at $541 billion during the week ended June 26 of the current year. Since then, they have climbed for eight straight weeks to touch $591.33 billion during the reported week, marking a gain of nearly $51 billion in two months.

Of the total rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs) during the reported week, around $6.1 billion is estimated to have come from actual dollar purchases by the RBI, with the remainder attributed to revaluation gains. “The rise in reserves was partially because of revaluation gains and around $6.1 billion was dollar purchase by the RBI,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist, IDFC First Bank. Gold reserves rose by $2.8 billion to $114.22 billion during the reported week. Gold prices rose by 5.18 per cent to $4,603 per oz during the reported week. “The dollar flows have been strong due to the RBI’s scheme which is being reflected in the foreign exchange reserve data,” said a treasury head at a private bank. “We expect reserves to go up further by the next fortnight,” the person added.