Freshers lose ground as shorter job tenures gain traction in India: Report

India’s organised employment market is seeing shrinking space for freshers, alongside increasingly short job tenures, according to staffing firm Quess Corp’s FY26 Pulse Report, released on Wednesday.

Employers are increasingly prioritising professionals with four to 10 years of experience, the report said. In the global capability centre (GCC) segment, the share of fresher hiring fell to 15 per cent in 2025 from 28 per cent in 2024, as companies increasingly sought specialised and “deployment-ready” talent.

“High workforce mobility remains a challenge, with replacement hiring accounting for nearly 40 per cent of hiring demand among Gen Z talent due to average tenure dropping below 24 months,” the report noted.