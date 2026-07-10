From Bihar to Kerala, state Budgets chart divergent paths in social welfare

Jharkhand, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Bihar are expected to be the five highest social sector spenders in 2025-26, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India. In each of these states, social expenditure accounts for roughly half of total spending, compared with an all-state average of 42.2 per cent.

Jharkhand tops the list by spending 54.8 per cent of its budget on social sectors, up from 49.9 per cent in 2016-17. West Bengal’s share increased from 47.4 per cent to 54.2 per cent. Delhi is expected to allocate 54.1 per cent of its expenditure towards social sectors, while Chhattisgarh and Bihar are projected to spend 50.3 per cent and 49.8 per cent in FY26, respectively. The figures show that welfare spending is an important component of state budgets, particularly in eastern India.