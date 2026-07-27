From scarcity to scale: How the 1991 reforms transformed India's economy

By 1991, India was facing one of its worst economic crises. Foreign exchange reserves had dwindled to the point where the country had enough money to pay for barely two weeks of imports. Inflation was high, economic growth had slowed, and the government was forced to pledge gold to raise emergency funds.

On July 24, 1991, then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh presented a Budget that dismantled much of the licence-permit system, opened more sectors to private investment, lowered trade barriers and gradually integrated India with the global economy.

The reforms did not transform the country overnight. But over the next three-and-a-half decades, they reshaped India's economy, changed the way businesses operated and expanded opportunities for millions of people.

India's economy became bigger, richer and more diversified In 1991, India's economy was worth around $270 billion, accounting for less than 1 per cent of global GDP. Today, it is worth nearly $4.15 trillion, accounting for approximately 3.4 per cent of the global GDP in nominal terms and 8.49 per cent when adjusted for Purchasing Power Parity (PPP), according to data by International Monetary Fund (IMF). Measured in current US dollar terms, India's economy has grown nearly fifteen-fold over the past three-and-a-half decades, but around four to five times in real output after adjusting for inflation. Between Independence and 1991, India's economy expanded at an average rate of about 4 to 5 per cent a year. Since the reforms, annual growth has averaged around 6 to 7 per cent despite global financial shocks, the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical disruptions.

The expansion of the economy has translated into higher incomes. According to World Bank data, India's GDP per capita has risen from about $303 in 1991 to around $2,700 in 2025. While India is still classified as a lower-middle-income country, average incomes today are almost nine times higher than they were when reforms began. Table: Numbers that define India's transformation The structure of the economy has also changed significantly. In the early 1990s, agriculture accounted for nearly one-third of India's economic output. Today, its contribution has fallen to around one-sixth. Services have emerged as the dominant engine of growth, contributing well over half of GDP, while industry has broadly maintained its share at around one-fourth to one-third.

Indicator 1991 2026 GDP (current US$) ~$270 billion ~$4.15 trillion GDP per capita ~$303 ~$2,702 Global GDP rank Outside top 10 4th Sources: World Bank World Development Indicators; IMF; RBI Handbook of Statistics; National Accounts Statistics India opened up to the world Before liberalisation, imports were tightly controlled, tariffs were among the highest in the world, foreign investment faced strict curbs and businesses had limited access to global markets and technology. Here's what changed after 1991: Exports took off: India's merchandise exports grew from about $18 billion in 1991-92 to over $437 billion in 2024-25. Including services such as software, finance and business consulting, total exports of goods and services now exceed $800 billion a year.

While textiles, gems and agricultural products remain important, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, electronics, petroleum products and IT services now account for a much larger share. India has also become a global leader in software services and generic medicines. Imports grew with the economy: As the economy expanded, imports rose from around $24 billion in 1991-92 to more than $720 billion. Much of this reflects higher demand for crude oil, machinery, electronics, chemicals and other inputs needed to support industry and consumption. Trade became a bigger driver of growth: Total trade in goods and services has risen from about 15-17 per cent of GDP in the early 1990s to around 45-50 per cent today, giving businesses access to larger markets and consumers a wider choice of products.

Tariffs came down: Lowering import tariffs was one of the biggest policy shifts after 1991. Customs duties, which once exceeded 100 per cent for many products and crossed 300 per cent in some cases, were steadily reduced over the years. Foreign investment surged: Annual FDI inflows have risen from less than $100 million in the early 1990s to around $80 billion in recent years, while cumulative inflows have crossed $1 trillion. Record reserve: In 1991, forex reserves had fallen to about $1 billion, enough to cover barely two weeks of imports. Today, they exceed $700 billion, according to recent RBI statements. Table: India opened its doors to the world In 1991, forex reserves had fallen to about $1 billion, enough to cover barely two weeks of imports. Today, they exceed $700 billion, according to recent RBI statements.

Indicator 1991 Latest Merchandise exports ~$18 bn >$437 bn Merchandise imports ~$24 bn >$720 bn Trade/GDP ratio ~16% ~45-50% Annual FDI inflows <$0.1 bn ~$80 bn Forex reserves ~$1 bn >$700 bn Source: World Bank WITS data, Ministry of Commerce, RBI Bulletins Businesses and markets: Capital found new avenue Before liberalisation, companies depended largely on bank loans, development finance institutions and promoter funding. Equity markets were small, foreign investment was tightly restricted and raising capital involved multiple government approvals. Over the next three decades, stronger regulation under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the launch of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE India), electronic trading, dematerialised shares and greater participation from domestic and foreign investors helped turn India's capital markets into one of the world's largest.

India's stock market came of age: In the early 1990s, India's stock market was small, paper-based and settlements often took weeks. Today, it is among the world's five largest equity markets. The combined market capitalisation of companies listed on the NSE stood at ₹480.2 trillion in early July this year, according to the NSE. Banks and markets expanded together: Non-food bank credit has risen from ₹1.2 trillion in the early 1990s to more than ₹200 trillion, reflecting the rapid expansion of businesses, infrastructure and household borrowing, according to the RBI. Indians embraced financial investing: Mutual fund assets under management have increased from less than ₹1 trillion in the early 1990s to ₹82.2 trillion as of June 2026. Monthly SIP contributions have also reached a record ₹31,781 crore, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India. Investing has also become far easier. Demat accounts, virtually non-existent before the late 1990s, now exceed 182 million, managed through India's two main depositories: Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), while the NSE has more than 263 million registered investor accounts. Table: India's financial markets grew up Mutual fund assets under management have increased from less than ₹1 trillion in the early 1990s to ₹82.2 trillion as of June 2026. Monthly SIP contributions have also reached a record ₹31,781 crore, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India. Investing has also become far easier. Demat accounts, virtually non-existent before the late 1990s, now exceed 182 million, managed through India's two main depositories: Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), while the NSE has more than 263 million registered investor accounts.

Indicator Early 1990s Latest available Market capitalisation <₹5 trillion >₹480 trillion Bank credit Few trillion >₹200 trillion Mutual fund AUM <₹1 trillion >₹82 trillion Demat accounts Nil >182 million Source: NSE; Association of Mutual Funds in India Households: How everyday life changed Three decades ago, getting a telephone connection could take years, flying was a luxury, power cuts were common and consumer choices were limited. Today, India is more connected, more mobile and better served by infrastructure. Rising incomes, technology and sustained public investment have transformed the lives of millions, even as important gaps remain. Poverty fell sharply: According to the World Bank, the share of Indians living below the international poverty line of $3 a day (2021 purchasing power parities) fell from more than 50 per cent in the early 1990s to 5.3 per cent in 2022-23.

Households began spending differently: As incomes rose, spending gradually shifted from food and necessities towards healthcare, education, transport, communication and recreation. The latest Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation data shows that non-food items now make up 53 per cent of rural and 60 per cent of urban household spending in the country. From waiting lists to smartphones: In 1991, telephone connections were scarce and often involved years of waiting. Today, India has more than 1.2 billion telephone connections, including over 1.15 billion mobile subscribers, according to reports from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. Electricity reached almost every home: Nearly all villages are electrified, household access has risen sharply under programmes such as Saubhagya, and India's installed power capacity has grown more than fivefold since the early 1990s, according to the power ministry.

Mobility expanded on the ground and in the air: Registered vehicles now exceed 400 million, driven largely by two-wheelers and steady growth in passenger cars, according to Ministry of Road Transport and Highways data. Air travel becomes mainstream: Indian airports handled about 412 million passengers in FY25, supported by private airlines, airport expansion and lower fares, according to the Economic Survey 2026. Table: How everyday life changed since 1991 Indicator Around 1991 Latest available Poverty rate >50%* <6%** Telephone connections ~5 million >1.2 billion Mobile subscribers Nil >1.15 billion Registered vehicles ~21 million >400 million Air passengers <15 million ~412 million Household electricity access Limited Near universal Indian airports handled about 412 million passengers in FY25, supported by private airlines, airport expansion and lower fares, according to the Economic Survey 2026.

**Using the World Bank's international poverty line for lower middle-income countries (2021 PPP methodology). Table: Life before reforms vs today Life in 1991 India today Waited years for a telephone Instant mobile connection One government airline Multiple airlines and low-cost carriers One state broadcaster and limited TV channels Hundreds of TV channels and streaming platforms Few foreign brands Global brands across sectors Paper share certificates Instant demat trading Long queues at bank branches UPI payments in seconds Imports tightly controlled Goods from across the world Forex reserves enough for about two weeks of imports One of the world's largest forex reserve buffers *Based on international poverty estimates for the early 1990s.**Using the World Bank's international poverty line for lower middle-income countries (2021 PPP methodology).

Source: RBI; TRAI; NSE India; NSDL; CDSL; Ministry of Civil Aviation; Ministry of Commerce & Industry. The unfinished agenda: The next wave of reforms Many of the ambitions of 1991 have been achieved, but some remain unfulfilled. These unfinished ambitions are likely to shape India’s next phase of reforms. Manufacturing still lags: Manufacturing was expected to drive jobs, exports and incomes, as it did in South Korea, China and Vietnam. Instead, it has remained at around 15-17 per cent of GDP for much of the past two decades despite initiatives such as Make in India and the production-linked incentive scheme.

Employment has not shifted enough: Agriculture contributes only 15-16 per cent of gross value added but still employs more than 40 per cent of workers, while services generate well over half of GDP with a much smaller share of employment, according to Mospi. Table: The structural mismatch Sector Share of GDP Share of Employment Agriculture ~16% ~43% Industry ~28% ~25% Services ~56% ~32% More women need to join the workforce: Female labour force participation has improved in recent years, crossing 40 per cent on the Periodic Labour Force Survey usual status measure. Yet India still trails many emerging economies, with many women engaged in unpaid family work or low-productivity agriculture. Source: National Accounts Statistics, PLFS.