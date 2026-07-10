From splurge to squeeze: Women's cash schemes face fiscal reality

Not all states are trimming funds. Jharkhand doubled the monthly payout for Maiyan Samman from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500. The scheme will get Rs 14,066 crore for FY27 — 12 per cent of the state’s revenue expenditure. New Delhi’s Mahila Samriddhi scheme increased monthly assistance from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500. Haryana’s Lado Laxmi allocation rose to Rs 6,500 crore for FY27.

Madhya Pradesh’s Ladli Behna scheme increased monthly transfers to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1000 announced at the inauguration of the scheme in 2023 (It was later revised to Rs 1,250). This has happened amid the state’s revenue surplus for FY25 contracting from an estimated Rs 618 crore to Rs 7 crore Karnataka’s Gruha Lakshmi scheme was allocated Rs 28,608 crore in the FY27 budget at a time when the state is in a delicate fiscal position. The state was in revenue surplus in FY23 — the year before the scheme was launched — but has run a deficit every year since. The Comptroller and Auditor General noted that five schemes for women, youth and poor households led to Karnataka cutting infrastructure spending by Rs 5,000 crore in FY24.