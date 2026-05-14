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FSDC Sub Committee takes stock amid global and domestic challenges

Says, it will keep a close watch on the emerging situation

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor
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Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra (Photo:PTI)
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 10:26 PM IST
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Amid the key global and domestic challenges, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra chaired the 33rd meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council Sub-Committee (FSDC-SC) in Mumbai on Thursday.
 
Held at the office of India’s central bank, the sub-committee deliberated on key global and domestic macroeconomic and financial sector developments, along with emerging issues bearing implications for financial stability, a release by the RBI said.
 
Among regulator-members present at the meeting included Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) chairperson Ajay Seth, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) chairperson S Ramann, and International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) chairperson K Rajaraman.
 
From the government, sub-committee members included S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY); V Vualnam, Secretary, Department of Expenditure (DoE); V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser; Aparna Sinha, Adviser, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA); and Ansuman Pattnaik, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).
 
Likewise, from the RBI, deputy governors Swaminathan J, Poonam Gupta, Shirish Chandra Murmu, Rohit Jain and Executive Director Ajit Ratnakar Joshi, also attended the meeting.
 
The FSDC-SC reaffirmed its commitment to enhance the financial sector resilience through inter-regulatory coordination, and keeping a close watch on emerging challenges including those from heightened geopolitical frictions.
 
The sub-committee also reviewed the progress in several inter-regulatory matters. These include simplification of the know your customer (KYC) processes and regulatory impact assessment, with an emphasis on enhancing the quality, transparency and accountability of regulatory processes.
 

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 10:26 PM IST

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