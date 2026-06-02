Fuel price hikes could add up to 48 bps to inflation, warns Crisil

The cumulative increase in retail prices of petrol and diesel since May 15 could move closer to the Rs 10-per-litre level, from the current Rs 7.5 per litre, escalating inflation across commodities, ratings agency Crisil said in a report on Tuesday.

Further hikes are possible if crude prices remain elevated, and the broader effect will reverberate across the economy through higher transport costs, pushing up both food and core inflation, it said. "The direct upside to inflation linked to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is estimated at 36 basis points (bps) with a hike of Rs 7.5 per litre in petrol and diesel prices, rising to around 48 bps if retail fuel prices increase by Rs 10 per litre," Crisil said.

Producers face a dual cost shock, with higher prices of crude oil, petroleum products and gas raising manufacturing costs, and fuel price hikes increasing transport costs, which will add to the final price paid by the consumer. With oil marketing companies gradually paring their losses, or under-recoveries, cumulative hikes could move closer to Rs 10 per litre in the near term, according to the agency, impacting inflation. Freight transport accounts for 54 per cent of India's logistics costs and road transport represents nearly 71 per cent of total freight movement. "Fuel is the single largest component of road transport costs at 42 per cent. The increase in retail fuel prices will directly impact these freight cost structures and feed into prices across supply chains in the coming months," Crisil said.

The confluence of a low base and rising transport costs will quicken the pace of food inflation, and transport costs contribute more to the prices of dairy products, tea, coffee, fruits, pulses, spices, eggs, meat and fish. These categories are more vulnerable to increases in fuel and transportation costs. A sharp rise in transport costs, coupled with cost pressure from other commodities, will raise core inflation. Clothing, electronic products, wood products and housing-related construction materials are more transport-intensive than the national average. Rising transport prices will impact the final prices of these products. "Manufacturing inputs such as mining (iron ore, coal) and chemical products are also transport-intensive; thus, input cost pressure for manufacturers will likely increase," Crisil said, adding that manufacturers are increasingly likely to pass on higher costs to consumers to protect profit margins.

The agency also said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rationalisation announced in September 2025 lowered inflation across several mass-consumption items such as electronics, automobiles, clothing, fast-moving consumer goods and processed foods. "This should continue to provide a partial counterbalance for at least a year, if not fully neutralise pressure from elevated energy costs," Crisil said. Crude prices have averaged around $112 per barrel in the first two months of the current fiscal year and the base-case expectation stands at around $95 per barrel for the full fiscal year. "The economy has only recently started facing retail fuel price hikes, with some more on the anvil, amplifying both the direct and indirect inflationary risks," Crisil said.