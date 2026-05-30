Fuel price hikes, weak monsoon may push up retail inflation: Finance Ministry

India's retail inflation could rise as a result of recent ​fuel price hikes and weaker-than-normal monsoon ​rains, the country's finance ministry said in ‌a report on Saturday, as energy supply disruptions continue because of the West Asia conflict.

The duration of the Strait of Hormuz disruption remains the "single most consequential variable" for India's external and price outlook, the report said.

A sharp rise in upstream price pressures, along with recent increases in fuel prices, suggests ‌a gradual pass-through to retail inflation through higher transport, energy and food-related costs in the coming months, the report added.

A significant rainfall deficit coupled with current geopolitical conditions could translate into food inflation, weakening rural demand and aggregate growth, the report ​said.