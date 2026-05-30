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Fuel price hikes, weak monsoon may push up retail inflation: Finance Ministry

The duration of the Strait of Hormuz disruption remains the 'single most consequential variable' for India's external and price outlook, the report said

Retail inflation
India's annual retail inflation rose marginally to ‌3.48 per cent in ​April and so ​far remains below the central bank's target
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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India's retail inflation could rise as a result of recent ​fuel price hikes and weaker-than-normal monsoon ​rains, the country's finance ministry said in ‌a report on Saturday, as energy supply disruptions continue because of the West Asia conflict.

The duration of the Strait of Hormuz disruption remains the "single most consequential variable" for India's external and price outlook, the report said. 

A sharp rise in upstream price pressures, along with recent increases in fuel prices, suggests ‌a gradual pass-through to retail inflation through higher transport, energy and food-related costs in the coming months, the report added. 

A significant rainfall deficit coupled with current geopolitical conditions could translate into food inflation, weakening rural demand and aggregate growth, the report ​said. 

The near-term outlook for the Indian economy is one of ‌cautious resilience. 

The confluence of elevated global energy prices, a depreciating rupee, rising ​upstream ‌cost pressures and the prospect of a below-normal monsoon ‌calls for sustained policy vigilance, the report said.

India's annual retail inflation rose marginally to ‌3.48 per cent in ​April and so ​far remains below the central bank's target. 

The finance ministry releases its economic report ‌every month. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :retail inflationInflation riseFuel pricesmonsoon forecast IMD

First Published: May 30 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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