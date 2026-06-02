Fuelling the new normal: The high cost of insulating India's fuel users

In the budget for FY 2027, presented in February, a month prior to the attack on Iran by the US and Israel, the government budgeted the LPG subsidy at ₹17,500 crore and for fertilisers at ₹1.7 trillion. At that time, Saudi contract LPG prices were less than half of today's prices. In response, OMCs increased household LPG prices by just 7 per cent in early March. A senior trader with a state refiner said they were bleeding every day but had to secure supplies in the interest of the nation.