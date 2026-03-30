FY26 marks sweeping tax overhaul with new income tax law, GST reforms

The government also focused on decriminalising certain direct tax offences. Procedural lapses such as non-production of books of accounts and documents were fully decriminalised, attracting only fines instead of prosecution. Imprisonment for other offences was rationalised — shifting from rigorous to simple imprisonment, with maximum terms reduced (generally to two years) and graded based on the quantum of tax evaded. Several penalties for technical defaults were converted into fees, lowering compliance anxiety and encouraging voluntary disclosures.