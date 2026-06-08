GDP estimate discrepancies will disappear after revisions: Mospi secy

We have started work on this. We have just brought out the revised guidelines for bringing out the district domestic product. We had, over the last one month, intense discussions with all states to familiarise them with the new technology. We hope that during the course of the year, more and more states will bring out that. Our surveys now have district as the stratum. So, we can bring out district-level estimates, for example, in PLFS (Periodic Labour Force Survey) and Asuse (Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises). We will be bringing out city-level estimates of prominent indicators in the next few weeks. So, we are looking at how to go more granular. Geographical granularity is something which all states are wanting, and we are working with them on this.