GeM records ₹18.4 trillion GMV since inception; MSMEs dominate FY26

MSMEs securing 47 per cent of order value. Government e-Marketplace (GeM) amassed a cumulative gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 18.4 trillion since its inception in 2016, with the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) alone seeing 75.7 lakh orders worth Rs 5 trillion, withsecuring 47 per cent of order value.

"Micro and small enterprises crossed 45 per cent of GeM business, with over 20 per cent growth in women-led MSMEs, startups, and SC/ST ventures," noted GeM CEO Mihir Kumar, crediting an ecosystem where B2G procurement has emerged as a boon for micro and small enterprises.

The platform highlighted that its inclusive design “has significantly lowered entry barriers” for micro and small enterprises (MSMEs), women MSEs, SC/ST MSEs, and startups. "Micro and small enterprises crossed 45 per cent of GeM business, with over 20 per cent growth in women-led MSMEs, startups, and SC/ST ventures," noted GeM CEO Mihir Kumar, crediting an ecosystem where B2G procurement has emerged as a boon for micro and small enterprises.

MSMEs form 73 per cent of active sellers and captured 68 per cent of orders in FY26, having received 51+ lakh orders worth Rs 2.36 trillion, thus surpassing the 25 per cent procurement mandate. Deputy CEO Bharat Bhushan Verma detailed AI-driven interventions since January 2024. Verma highlighted use cases sanitising 19 lakh catalogues, of which 90,000 faulty ones were culled, and flagging buyer-seller collusion via business intelligence. Verma emphasised price intelligence for small sellers, detecting duplicate images and collusion patterns via business intelligence. He highlighted that price intelligence is being offered to women entrepreneurs, ensuring competitive offerings, underscoring how technology detects anomalies like irrational pricing or duplicate images.

It was emphasised that GeM's AI-powered Sanity Framework ensures market integrity through proactive monitoring of six critical risks: buyer-seller collusion, cartelisation, order splitting, technical rejection abuse, irrational price fluctuations, and product misrepresentation. Kumar addressed common misconceptions about GeM pricing by advocating "apple-to-apple" comparisons, cautioning against isolated scrutiny of product costs. They cited streetlight procurements as a frequent example: while a standalone fixture might cost Rs 300-500 in open markets, GeM bids often bundle essential add-ons like poles, installation, and commissioning — driving unit prices to Rs 1,200. In FY26, states recorded 38.3 per cent in procurement value, led by Uttar Pradesh, followed by Gujarat and Maharashtra. Central ministries are reported to have grown by 20.5 per cent, and autonomous bodies 33 per cent.