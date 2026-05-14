Geothermal energy has 450 GW power potential in India, says report

Geothermal energy in India has a potential of 11,000 gigawatt (GW) in industrial heat applications and more than 1,500 GW for cooling demand, apart from 450 GW of electricity generation potential, according to a report released on Thursday by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) and Project InnerSpace.

The report stated that even partial deployment could significantly reduce pressure on India’s power system and diversify industry’s growing energy demand.

The realisation of over 1,500 GW of cooling potential can cut electricity use by 30-40 per cent, according to the report. States including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh have the greatest opportunity for geothermal deployment, the report stated, adding that it can support India’s data centre growth through cooling applications.

Geothermal deployment in India has been limited to pilot projects due to high exploration risks, uncertain drilling returns, and the absence of enabling policy frameworks. The report notes that advances in drilling technologies, improved subsurface data, and India’s recent National Policy on Geothermal Energy make large-scale deployment more viable now. Speaking at an event to launch the report, Anil Kumar, Director, MNRE, said that after the issuance of the geothermal policy, the ministry has sanctioned five research and development projects. “Our intention is to pilot one or two power plants and then try to convince the Ministry of Finance that geothermal is comparable to a nuclear or a thermal power plant. We can try for viability gap funding for the large-scale project after that,” he said.

A project has been awarded to the Indian Institute of Technology Madras for power generation from an abandoned oil well in Ankleshwar. The institute will explore the development of a 500 kW geothermal power plant, he added. Another project has been awarded to Pandit Deendayal Energy University, Gandhinagar, to develop a geothermal power plant hybridised with solar energy. There is a resource assessment project in the Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh, he said, adding that Oil India has indicated that a geothermal power plant of around 20-25 MW could be installed there. The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and Osmania University have been assigned projects on geothermal applications for cooling purposes, he informed.