Home / Economy / News / GIC Re war-risk curbs over West Asia war expose cracks in marine insurance

GIC Re war-risk curbs over West Asia war expose cracks in marine insurance

GIC Re's decision to withdraw war-risk cover in sensitive maritime zones highlights the fragile economics of marine insurance and raises concerns for Indian refiners dependent on global oil shipments

oil tankers, sea shore, trading
premium
War risk fears are disrupting marine insurance for oil cargoes, leaving Indian refiners exposed as reinsurers pull back cover on key global shipping routes. | Image: Bloomberg
Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 8:17 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Insurance for cargoes on the high seas is typically a highly profitable business, which encourages insurance companies to offer cut-throat discounts for all sorts of consignments, including oil. Tornadoes, hurricanes, or cyclones do not break this cycle of profit. The only time this equation is disturbed is during a war. 
Why are marine insurance premiums unusually low?
 
To see how low the rates are is evident from the financial reports of Indian insurance companies: Of the total premium of Rs 1 trillion that general insurance companies garner annually from all forms of business, marine overseas business generates a mere Rs 5,000 crore. 
While the premium is rock-bottom, the real problem is somewhat different: It is the scale of the losses the meagre premiums cover. A single drowned small oil carrier such as a Panamax can trigger a damages claim worth about $400 million, including cargo. 
What risks do standard marine insurance policies exclude?
 
The typical marine insurance cover that is offered in normal times is an open one, which means the policy will cover multiple transits. There are different kinds of variants of marine insurance, such as cost, insurance, and freight (CIF) or just cost and freight (C&F), but almost all of them typically exclude the risk of war.
 
War rarely makes it to the list of contingencies or payouts in a typical marine insurance contract. Yet, at the first whiff of war, GIC Re, India’s sole national reinsurance company, has reaffirmed the same message, telling marine cargo insurers to explicitly cut this risk from their premium even if they had offered it to begin with. It is also the reason why the directive has furrowed brows among refiners, each of which imports oil or gas.
 
Why do insurers rely heavily on reinsurance cover?
 
In high seas sale of oil, both the exporter and the importer can arrange for the insurance, depending on who gets a better deal. Because of the intense competition for business among Indian insurers — who may offer rates as low as 0.01 per cent — the cover is often booked here. Marine insurance is often offered as an ‘affinity’ product, meaning companies that buy property or fire insurance often get marine cover practically free.
 
The low rates mean insurance companies buy reinsurance cover for their exposure by dipping into their balance sheets. Global reinsurance companies have premium rates that are multiple times those offered by Indian insurers. This means no one has pockets deep enough to finance losses incurred in a war.
 
Why has GIC Re withdrawn war-risk cover in key shipping routes?
 
The GIC Re advisory issued recently — withdrawing marine hull war-risk cover in several high-risk regions, including the Red Sea and parts of the Black Sea — due to rising geopolitical tensions is based on this risk perception of its corresponding reinsurance companies. These companies are largely from Europe. Of the top 10 reinsurance companies in the world, only two (Berkshire Hathaway and Reinsurance Group of America) are based in the United States (US). The others, from Europe and Bermuda (a proxy for diversified holdings), are not happy about having to put up with President Trump’s proposal to insure ships passing through troubled waters in the Hormuz Strait.
 
Thus, GIC Re has to offer reinsurance cover to the Indian insurance companies to cover the risk of oil and gas import, bearing the risk of the entire loss on its balance sheet or forego the business. It has chosen the latter. This means Indian refiners — already contending with a lack of insurance cover for Russian tankers which typically unload crude on India's eastern coast after having taken the Pacific route — now have to also contend with the same risks for crude from other sources coming into ports and refineries on the western coast.
 
How could the insurance gap affect India’s oil supply chain?
 
Not surprisingly, it is the lack of insurance cover more than the risk of hostile fire that has sent container ships and oil tankers running for cover into safe harbours.
 
As a result, India's finance ministry is said to be considering the option of asking public sector insurers to continue offering marine cargo insurance. As the largest shareholder in these companies, the government has suggested asking transporters to use a longer route to keep supply lines open.
 
The US government, through its US International Development Finance Corporation, has also sought to step into the gap. Under normal circumstances, the dominance of European players in the reinsurance market has riled the US; the war has amplified that worry. It is quite conceivable that this arrangement, if it finds favour with Indian importers, could come to stay. Such a development would also be a significant change in the global reinsurance market, worth about $200 billion in terms of gross premium written annually.
 
Why are importers wary of the proposed US insurance arrangement?
 
As of now, though, the arrangement does not find favour with importers simply because it is not the same as dealing with an insurance company. In case of a loss, the importer will have to file a claim for damages that will involve the sovereigns of both nations. The middleman’s role that insurance companies provide to smoothen the process will not be available. The process immediately becomes cumbersome and pushes the timeline for making good the loss further into the future. In case, for example, if the loss is due to collateral damage in the course of hostilities, will the US defray the losses? Given such a scenario, an importer might think it better to keep the ship in the bay. European reinsurers also have to contend with a higher solvency margin than their US counterparts. So the accommodation provided to various Protection and Indemnity Clubs, which are informal associations of shipowners and charterers of ships, has also virtually dried up overnight.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt seeks Parliament approval for ₹2.01 trillion extra FY26 spending

Premium

Tariffs, West Asia crisis get under the skin of Kolkata's leather hub

E-way bill generation rises 18.8% in February to third-highest level

Govt eases China-linked FDI curbs under Press Note 3: What it means

Govt relaxes FDI norms for China, other countries sharing land border

Topics :Insurance SectorWest AsiaShipping industry

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story