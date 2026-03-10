GIC Re war-risk curbs over West Asia war expose cracks in marine insurance

As of now, though, the arrangement does not find favour with importers simply because it is not the same as dealing with an insurance company. In case of a loss, the importer will have to file a claim for damages that will involve the sovereigns of both nations. The middleman’s role that insurance companies provide to smoothen the process will not be available. The process immediately becomes cumbersome and pushes the timeline for making good the loss further into the future. In case, for example, if the loss is due to collateral damage in the course of hostilities, will the US defray the losses? Given such a scenario, an importer might think it better to keep the ship in the bay. European reinsurers also have to contend with a higher solvency margin than their US counterparts. So the accommodation provided to various Protection and Indemnity Clubs, which are informal associations of shipowners and charterers of ships, has also virtually dried up overnight.