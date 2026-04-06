Global corporate tax system needs radical rethink, not tweaks: Devereux

He pointed out that even experts struggle with the system: economists and lawyers often assign completely different meanings to the same terms, like “residence”, “source”, “active” and “passive” income. This confusion, combined with complex corporate structures and nearly 3,000 bilateral double tax treaties, has turned the framework into “a complete mess”.
Devereux highlighted the power of taxes levied in the market country (where sales and consumers are located). He cited examples such as tariffs, sales taxes like India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Equalisation Levy on digital companies, the US Base Erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax (BEAT), the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism, OECD Pillar 1, and proposed UN withholding taxes on services. All these are imposed in the market jurisdiction.