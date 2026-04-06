Global corporate tax system needs radical rethink, not tweaks: Devereux

The existing international corporate tax framework, rooted in 1920s concepts of “residence” and “source”, has become overly complex and ineffective at taxing multinational companies fairly and efficiently, according to Michael Devereux.

Delivering the keynote address titled “Where should international profit be taxed?” at the golden jubilee inaugural event of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) on Monday, the Emeritus Director of the Oxford University Centre for Business Taxation called to go back to first principles, rather than continuing with incremental reforms.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) project (2013-2015) and the subsequent global minimum tax were useful but insufficient, according to Devereux. “We’re still left with the same system, and the fundamental problems of that system still remain,” he said.

He pointed out that even experts struggle with the system: economists and lawyers often assign completely different meanings to the same terms, like “residence”, “source”, “active” and “passive” income. This confusion, combined with complex corporate structures and nearly 3,000 bilateral double tax treaties, has turned the framework into “a complete mess”. Devereux highlighted the power of taxes levied in the market country (where sales and consumers are located). He cited examples such as tariffs, sales taxes like India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Equalisation Levy on digital companies, the US Base Erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax (BEAT), the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism, OECD Pillar 1, and proposed UN withholding taxes on services. All these are imposed in the market jurisdiction.

“Consumers are far less mobile than production, R&D or profits,” he emphasised. While multinationals can easily shift mobile activities across borders, individual consumers do not relocate significantly in response to consumption-related taxes. This immobility gives market countries stronger taxing power. He questioned the rationale of taxing corporate profit under the current system — whether as a proxy for personal income tax on shareholders, a payment for public goods and services, or a way to tax non-residents. None of these clearly justify the prevailing residence-source allocation of profits, he said. Devereux suggested that a more effective approach might involve taxing on the basis of sales or destination, rather than continuing to tweak the existing profit-allocation rules. However, he acknowledged significant practical and political challenges in achieving such reform.