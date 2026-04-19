Global crises reveal the limits of India's oil diversification strategy

The US has indicated the waiver for Iranian oil will not be extended. The ceasefire remains fragile. On April 18, two Indian-flagged ships — including a VLCC (very large crude carrier) carrying Iraqi crude worth over $250 million — reported coming under fire near Hormuz, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has said the strait will remain closed unless US restrictions on Iranian ports are lifted. (Just a day earlier, Iran and the US had announced its reopening.)

Explaining the shortfalls, two senior refining officials said alternative sources in Africa and the Americas are 25-40 days away, compared to about a week from West Asia and two to three weeks from Russia. Orders must be placed a month or more in advance, limiting flexibility. African shipments may reach a four-year high this month, accounting for 9-10 per cent of India’s total imports. But these are largely light, sweet grades that Indian refineries cannot fully process and mainly use to blend with heavier oils, said R Ramachandran, former director (Refineries), Bharat Petroleum.