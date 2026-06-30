Global LNG trade could remain flat in 2026, says Shell Energy Outlook

Total global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade in 2026 could be similar to last year if shipping through the Strait of Hormuz returns to normal this summer, before returning to growth in 2027, according to Shell's Energy Outlook 2026 report.

It said the ramp-up of new liquefaction facilities in North America, improved performance at existing plants, and slower Asian imports of LNG have partially offset the impact of reduced supply from West Asia.

The report, released on Tuesday, said severe disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has shut in around one-fifth of the world's monthly LNG supply since the conflict started, pushing up spot market prices and adversely affecting some countries in Asia.

A total of 422 million tonnes (MT) of LNG was traded in 2025, and this was expected to increase significantly in 2026. Overall, global demand for LNG is expected to increase to nearly 700 MT a year by 2050, an increase of around 65 per cent from 2025 levels. "The conflict created a system-wide shock, with disruption cascading across all segments of the economy, but the LNG industry has proved resilient and able to adapt to changing market conditions," said Cederic Cremers, president of Integrated Gas at Shell. He added that the long-term outlook remains strong and LNG will continue to be a stabilising force in the global energy system.

According to the report, around 180 MT of annual new supply is forecast to enter the market by 2030, improving the availability and affordability of gas and opening up demand in new markets. However, the ability to benefit from new supply will depend on the availability of infrastructure in importing countries, including regasification capacity and pipeline connectivity, especially in South and Southeast Asia. These regions will account for 40 per cent of global LNG imports by 2050 to meet rapidly growing demand for energy with lower emissions than coal. In more mature Asian markets such as Japan, data centres are emerging as a new source of power demand. Emerging segments of demand are also growing rapidly. According to forecasts, LNG bunkering will grow sevenfold to 27 million tonnes by 2035, more than the amount of LNG imported by India last year.