Global risk aversion halts FPI momentum in FAR securities in FY26

“FY25 and some parts of FY24 were supported because of JP Morgan index inclusion,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “Flows were expected to continue after the completion but geopolitical tensions and trade tariff concerns led to risk-off sentiment, leading to outflows,” he added.

The FAR segment managed to retain modest inflows in following months before turning negative again in March 2026 after the onset of the geopolitical conflict in West Asia.

“India’s weight in the JP Morgan index declined from around 10 per cent to about 9 per cent following the inclusion of additional countries. Since then, both US and Indian interest rates have moved higher, but the rupee has depreciated far more sharply than most global currencies. The rupee has weakened by roughly 10 per cent, which has unsettled foreign institutional investors (FIIs),” said a market participant.