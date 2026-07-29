Gold loan delinquencies may rise under new RBI repayment norms: Icra

Rating agency Icra on Wednesday said gold loan delinquencies at non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) could rise in the near term as borrowers shift from bullet repayment to regular monthly instalments of loans under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) revised norms.

Icra expects the organised gold loan market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30 per cent during FY27 and FY28. Organised gold loans by banks and NBFCs are estimated to cross ₹30 trillion by March 2028 from around ₹18 trillion in March this year, the rating agency said.

NBFC gold loan assets under management (AUM) are projected to expand at a CAGR of 35 per cent over the two years, increasing their share of the organised market to 23 per cent by March 2028 from around 22 per cent in March 2026. Meanwhile, banks are expected to record a 30 per cent CAGR in their gold loan portfolio.

“The entry of new players and large NBFCs in the gold loan space... along with their plans to significantly expand their branch networks, supports the strong growth outlook for this segment,” said R Srinivasan, sector head, financial sector ratings, Icra. He added that banks are also steadily widening their gold loan offerings across their branch networks, which should further support growth despite some moderation in gold prices after the sharp rally seen in the previous financial year. He said the shift to regular repayment loans can lead to “higher overdues in the near term, as borrowers adjust to the new requirement vis-à-vis bullet payments in the past.” However, he added that “credit costs remained low in the past due to access to collateral and the liquid nature of the same,” while emphasising that adequate risk control measures would be crucial as competitive pressures could push lenders to offer higher LTV loans during periods of adverse gold price volatility.