Gold pulls forex reserves down for seventh straight week to $719.8 billion

India’s foreign exchange reserves fell for the seventh straight week to $719.8 billion in the week ended October 23, 2026, due to a fall in gold reserves.

While total reserves fell $1.3 billion, foreign currency assets increased $1.4 billion. Gold reserves fell by $2.7 billion, mainly due to valuation losses.

Gold prices fell 4 per cent to $4,165.58 per ounce during the reporting week.

After hitting an all-time high of $785.7 billion in the week ended September 4, 2026, total foreign exchange reserves fell $66 billion over the next seven weeks as the central bank sold dollars in the foreign exchange market to curb volatility.