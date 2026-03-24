Goldman Sachs cuts India's 2026 growth forecast to 5.9%, sees rate hike

Goldman Sachs has pared its growth estimate for India for 2026, while forecasting a 50 basis points hike ​in policy rates as the South Asian economy ​contends with sharp depreciation in its currency.

Goldman forecasts the Indian economy ‌will grow by 5.9 per cent in calendar year 2026 compared to its pre-Iran war forecast of 7 per cent, it said in a report on Tuesday. The Wall Street bank had cut its growth forecast for the South Asian economy to 6.5 per cent on March 13.

The fresh cut in growth estimate by Goldman's analysts follows a change in their assumptions on oil prices and the period of disruption to supplies. Elevated crude prices are a key foreign exchange, inflation and fiscal risk ‌for net energy importer India.

Goldman now expects the near-shutdown of flows through the Strait of Hormuz to extend into mid-April before normalizing over the following 30 days, with Brent crude oil prices to average $105 in March and $115 in April before falling to $80 per barrel in the fourth quarter of the year. Analysts at the bank now see inflation in ​India rising to 4.6 per cent in 2026 from their earlier expectation of 3.9 per cent. While inflation will remain ‌within the central bank's tolerance band of 2-6 per cent, Goldman expects a 50 basis point hike in the policy repo rate to ​counter ‌pressures from a depreciating Indian currency.