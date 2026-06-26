Goldman Sachs lifts FY27 India growth forecast to 6.5% as oil price easing

As oil prices eased following a peace deal between the US and Iran, Goldman Sachs raised its forecast for India's GDP growth in the current financial year by 40 basis points to 6.5 per cent. The global brokerage also cut its projection for India's headline inflation by 30 basis points to 4.9 per cent for FY27.

"Combined with our commodities team's downward revision to the oil price forecast, we raise our CY26 (2026) real GDP growth forecast by 0.3pp (percentage points) to 6.8 per cent YoY, and our FY27 forecast by 0.4pp to 6.5 per cent YoY, respectively," Goldman Sachs said in its report titled India: Improved macro outlook after the US-Iran deal.

Goldman Sachs' commodities team now expects Brent crude to average $82 a barrel in the second half of 2026, compared with an earlier forecast of $92 a barrel. The recent US-Iran peace deal should improve India's growth outlook — lower oil prices have removed the risk of additional fuel pass-through to consumers, while easing supply constraints were already beginning to support a recovery in investment-related indicators in May from their March-April trough, the report said. "Q2 CY26 (Apr-Jun) real GDP growth is tracking above our expectations," the report said. Goldman Sachs' growth projection for India is slightly lower than the Reserve Bank of India's estimate of 6.6 per cent for FY27. However, the firm's inflation forecast is lower than the 5.1 per cent projected by the RBI for the current financial year.

Fuel price hikes so far and a sub-par monsoon are likely to weigh on consumption, but the impact may not extend beyond Jul-Sept, according to Goldman Sachs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a below-normal monsoon for 2026, projecting rainfall at 90 per cent of the long period average (LPA) because of El Niño conditions. Fuel price hikes are also expected to feed through into inflation over the coming months, but the lower oil price path suggests that the risk of additional pass-through has diminished materially, the report said. "Lower crude oil prices have been accompanied by a decline in petrochemical product prices. Although the earlier increases in polymer prices are still likely to lift core goods inflation in the near term, we now expect the impact to be limited, with a lower likelihood of incremental price increases across the core goods basket," Goldman Sachs said in its report.

"Reflecting the lower oil price assumptions and reduced manufactured goods inflation pressures, we lower our core goods inflation forecast for CY26 and FY27 by 0.3pp and 0.5pp each to 3.2 per cent YoY and 4.1 per cent YoY, respectively," the report said. "As a result, we lower our core inflation forecast for CY26 and FY27 by 0.1pp and 0.2pp to 4.2 per cent YoY and 4.5 per cent YoY, respectively. Put together, we lower our headline CPI inflation forecast for CY26 and FY27 by 0.2pp and 0.3pp to 4.4 per cent YoY and 4.9 per cent YoY, respectively."