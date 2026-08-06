Govt allocated ₹81,287 crore to NPCIL in five years: Jitendra Singh

In the past five financial years, ₹81,287 crore has been allocated to Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for under-construction, commissioning, ongoing and new nuclear projects, out of which ₹81,188 crore has been utilised, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh said in a reply in Parliament on Thursday.

He added that ₹2,580 crore was allocated to Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) over the same period towards the construction and commissioning of the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR), out of which ₹1,600 crore has been utilised.

NPCIL is also engaging with interested parties to set up Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs) to support the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors, he said.