Govt okays PDS kerosene allocation to states, UTs amid energy crisis

The Central Government authorised on Sunday to make an ad hoc allocation of Public Distribution System (PDS) Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO) to the States and Union Territories (UTs) for distribution to households for cooking and lighting purposes, citing the ongoing West Asia conflict's disruption of energy supplies.

The allocation includes the 21 states and UTs which are PDS SKO free.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas released a statement updating important steps undertaken to sustain uninterrupted energy supplies.

In view of the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, proactive measures are being undertaken to maintain the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG across the country.

All refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place. The country is also maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel. Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption. 28 States/UTs have issued orders to allocate the non-domestic LPG in line with the guidelines issued by the Govt of India. For the rest of the States/UTs, PSU Oil Marketing companies are releasing Commercial LPG cylinders. A total of 39368 MT has been uplifted since 14th March 2026 by commercial entities in the States/UTs. An additional allocation of 48000 KL of Kerosene over and above the regular allocation has been made to all the States/UTs. States/UTs have been requested to identify locations in districts for the distribution of kerosene.