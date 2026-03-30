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Govt okays PDS kerosene allocation to states, UTs amid energy crisis

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas released a statement updating important steps undertaken to sustain uninterrupted energy supplies

kerosene
All refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place | Image: Canva/Free
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 6:34 AM IST
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The Central Government authorised on Sunday to make an ad hoc allocation of Public Distribution System (PDS) Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO) to the States and Union Territories (UTs) for distribution to households for cooking and lighting purposes, citing the ongoing West Asia conflict's disruption of energy supplies.

The allocation includes the 21 states and UTs which are PDS SKO free.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas released a statement updating important steps undertaken to sustain uninterrupted energy supplies.

In view of the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, proactive measures are being undertaken to maintain the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG across the country.

All refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place. The country is also maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel.

Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption.

28 States/UTs have issued orders to allocate the non-domestic LPG in line with the guidelines issued by the Govt of India. For the rest of the States/UTs, PSU Oil Marketing companies are releasing Commercial LPG cylinders. A total of 39368 MT has been uplifted since 14th March 2026 by commercial entities in the States/UTs.

An additional allocation of 48000 KL of Kerosene over and above the regular allocation has been made to all the States/UTs. States/UTs have been requested to identify locations in districts for the distribution of kerosene.

17 States and UTs have issued SKO allocation orders. Further, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh have communicated that there is no SKO requirement in the State and UT.

There were certain rumours which led to panic buying at some retail outlets in a few states, resulting in unusually high sales and heavy crowding at retail outlets. However, it is informed that there are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all petrol pumps in the country.

The government reiterates its advice to the public not to believe rumours.

The government has again requested Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs to conduct daily press briefs and active social media/electronic media updates to disseminate correct information and eliminate rumour mongering. Currently, 14 States/UTs are carrying out daily press briefs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 6:31 AM IST

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