Govt approves 31 proposals for ₹7,877 cr investment under ECMS: IT Secy

The government has approved 31 proposals under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), involving a cumulative investment of ₹7,877 crore, IT Secretary S Krishnan said on Monday.

Further details of the newly approved proposals are awaited.

Previous ECMS approvals

The latest approvals add to the government's efforts to build a domestic electronics component manufacturing ecosystem through the ECMS.

The government had approved 29 applications under the scheme in March, involving a cumulative investment of ₹7,104 crore. These proposals were expected to create up to 14,246 jobs and lead to production of electronics components worth ₹84,515 crore, according to Krishnan.

With those approvals, the total number of applications approved under the scheme had risen to 75, according to a July 29 government update. The approved applications covered 23 products and involved expected investments of ₹61,671 crore, projected production of ₹4.51 trillion and 65,040 direct jobs.

The ECMS was launched to deepen India's electronics component supply chain and attract investment in areas including printed circuit boards, passive components, electro-mechanical components, sub-assemblies, camera modules, optical transceivers and capital goods used in electronics manufacturing. ECMS outlay raised to ₹40,000 crore The scheme was notified in April 2025 with an initial outlay of ₹22,919 crore and a six-year tenure, with an optional one-year gestation period. The Union Budget 2026-27 raised the ECMS outlay to ₹40,000 crore. The government said the higher allocation was aimed at expanding domestic component manufacturing capacity and strengthening India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem. As of December 2025, expected investment commitments under the scheme stood at ₹1,15,351 crore, against an original target of ₹59,350 crore. The government had projected production of ₹10,34,751 crore over six years and 1,41,801 direct jobs.

Before the latest announcement, the government had said 46 applications had been approved in three tranches, involving ₹54,567 crore of investment and projected production of ₹3,67,343 crore. These projects were expected to generate around 51,000 direct jobs. The three tranches comprised seven projects approved in October 2025, 17 in November 2025 and 22 in January 2026. Their combined investment was ₹54,567 crore. Electronics manufacturing expands The ECMS is part of a broader government push to increase domestic electronics production and value addition. According to a July government update, electronics production increased from around ₹1.9 trillion in 2014-15 to ₹13.11 trillion in 2025-26. Electronics exports rose from around ₹38,000 crore to ₹4.24 trillion over the same period.