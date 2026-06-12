Govt bars bulk fuel purchases at retail outlets, caps diesel sales

The Centre has prohibited industrial and commercial consumers from purchasing petrol and diesel from retail outlets, directing them to source fuel from designated consumer pumps.

The move comes as bulk buyers shift to retail outlets due to a price difference of ₹40 per litre between retail and bulk diesel. “The measures are aimed at large or bulk consumers who should not be procuring diesel from retail outlets to take undue advantage of the price arbitrage. Blatant instances of procurement of large quantities of diesel in jerry cans, and its resale have come to the notice of the government. This order will enable strict action against such buyers/operators, dealers and officers who are involved in this black marketing and hoarding of diesel,” the government said.

According to an official, bulk diesel sales currently account for around 8 per cent of total diesel sales in India, down from 10 per cent prior to the West Asia crisis. Retail outlets have been directed to cap the sale of diesel at 200 litres per vehicle in a day, dispensing the fuel only into vehicle tanks or Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) approved containers. The measures are temporary and valid for up to 90 days. The government added that the measures are not a rationing exercise, assuring of sufficient fuel in the country. The government highlighted the issue of high fuel demand at retail outlets of state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) compared to private retailers.

In May, diesel sales by private fuel retailers witnessed a decline of around 58 per cent due to higher prices fixed by them. During the same period, the OMCs saw demand growth of 10 per cent in diesel sales in 327 districts, and 30 per cent higher sales in 80 districts, the government said. “The new regulatory measures are specifically designed to protect retail consumers from inconvenience caused by intermittent supply issues at retail outlets. These measures will not affect citizens in any way given the fact that for the average person driving a car or riding a two-wheeler, the 200-litre cap is far beyond what any private vehicle would need,” the government said.