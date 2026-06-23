Govt begins anti-dumping probe into imports of electrical steel from China

India has initiated an anti-dumping probe against imports of electrical steel, used in transformers, from China, Japan, Korea and Russia, a commerce ministry notification said.

The investigation followed a complaint in this regard by JSW JFE Electrical steel Nashik Pvt Ltd to the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR).

The applicant has alleged that the cheap imports of 'Cold Rolled Grain Oriented Electrical Steel and Amorphous Metal' is significantly harming the domestic industry.

"On the basis of the duly substantiated written application submitted by the applicant and having reached satisfaction based on the prima facie evidence submitted by the applicant concerning dumping of the product...the authority hereby initiates an anti-dumping investigation," the DGTR's notification said.

In the probe, the directorate would determine the existence, degree and effect of the alleged dumping of the chemical exported from China and Japan. If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the DGTR would recommend the imposition of the levy on imports. The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose these duties. The principal end-use of the product is for manufacture of power/distribution transformer cores. Both materials are used by the same consumer industries - transformer manufacturers supplying to utilities, industrial users, and renewable power projects. The product is primarily used as an intermediate in the manufacture of tyre and rubber products and in resin bonding applications. It is also used in the manufacture of specialised wood adhesive resins, dyes, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetic preparations.