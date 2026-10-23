Govt bonds log worst losing streak in 30 years as crude, US yields rise

Indian government bond yields rose for a tenth straight week, logging their worst losing streak in three decades, as elevated crude oil prices and rising global yields kept market sentiment weak.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 7.47 per cent, against the previous close of 7.46 per cent. During the week, yields rose by 10 basis points.

The rupee also fell for a second consecutive session as rising crude oil prices and risk aversion weighed on the domestic currency, offsetting support from easing expectations of further US Federal Reserve rate increases.

The local currency settled at 94.94 per dollar, against the previous close of 94.83 per dollar.

The currency opened marginally higher at 94.79 per dollar but weakened during the session to touch a low of 94.98. The rupee was little changed for the week, ending 0.02 per cent higher after gaining 1.4 per cent in the previous week. Brent crude rose to a more than five-month high following attacks in Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthis, fuelling concerns over disruptions to energy supplies. Brent was trading around $114 per barrel and was on course for its third consecutive weekly gain. Risk aversion in global markets also weighed on the currency, as investors pulled back from technology stocks amid concerns over valuations of companies linked to artificial intelligence. The sell-off in equities and increased demand for safe-haven US Treasuries added to pressure on emerging-market currencies.

India's foreign exchange reserves fell $5.01 billion to $721.02 billion in the week ended October 16, from $726.03 billion a week earlier, according to the latest RBI data. In the last six weeks, reserves fell $65 billion after touching a record high of $785.7 billion on September 4, 2026. During the reporting week, foreign currency assets, the largest component, declined $5.76 billion to $591.85 billion. Gold reserves rose $706 million to $105.80 billion, while special drawing rights edged up $30 million to $18.58 billion. India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund rose $11 million to $4.79 billion. "The rupee slipped for a second straight session as higher crude prices and a stronger US dollar kept pressure on emerging-market currencies. Risk-off flows and market unwinding added to the weakness, though the currency later steadied and moved into a narrow band in the later part of the day," said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst at HDFC Securities.

"Near term, spot rupee is capped at 95.30, with initial support at 94.70," he said. The rupee has appreciated by 0.93 per cent in October so far, whereas it has depreciated by 0.14 per cent in the current financial year. The rupee had strengthened to a six-week high of 94.30 per dollar on Thursday, supported by the unwinding of dollar-long positions following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) recent foreign exchange measures and residual flows linked to the Jio Platforms initial public offering. However, dollar purchases by importers and renewed demand for the greenback pared the gains. Market participants said dollar purchases by state-owned banks on behalf of oil companies, reportedly for the RBI, kept the dollar well bid after the initial support from IPO-related flows faded.