FDI easing under Press Note 3 not meant for Chinese firms, clarifies govt

The government on Wednesday clarified that the liberalised investment norms under the amended Press Note 3 will not apply to Chinese companies seeking to invest in India.

However, global investors with Chinese shareholding of up to 10 per cent will be eligible to invest in India through the automatic route across sectors, subject to existing sectoral caps, officials said.

Earlier, foreign firms with shareholders from China or other countries sharing a land border with India were required to seek mandatory government approval to invest in any sector if even a single share was held by such investors.

Entities registered in China, Hong Kong and other land-border countries will continue to require prior government approval if they wish to invest in India.

“All the restrictions for investors from land-bordering countries are still applicable. There is no relaxation so far as entities or investors in land-bordering countries are concerned. This relaxation is only for entities in non-LBCs having beneficial owners from LBCs below 10 per cent and with a non-controlling stake,” Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Joint Secretary Jai Prakash Shivahare said. Confusion over policy interpretation The clarification follows confusion after the Union Cabinet adopted a calibrated approach to ease certain restrictions under Press Note 3. “There was confusion in the way the press statement was drafted. We believed the government had permitted Chinese investments up to 10 per cent in Indian entities through the automatic route. With the government clarification, it now looks like old wine in a new bottle,” a tax expert said, requesting anonymity.

Shivahare added that if a firm from a land-border country provides technology and holds even a 1 per cent stake that allows it to exercise control, the investment would still require approval through the government route. Policy changes under Press Note 3 On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet approved two key amendments to the foreign direct investment policy governing investments from land-bordering countries. The changes allow global entities with minority Chinese shareholding of up to 10 per cent to invest in India through the automatic route. The government has also introduced a definitive 60-day timeline for processing investment proposals in select sectors to support domestic manufacturing.

DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia said several global firms, including private equity and venture capital funds such as BlackRock and Carlyle, had sought clarity and easing of the rules. Press Note 3, notified on April 17, 2020, amended India’s FDI policy to mandate prior government approval for investments from entities located in countries sharing land borders with India or where the beneficial owner of the investment is situated in such countries. The policy was introduced to prevent opportunistic takeovers of Indian companies during the Covid-19 pandemic and was largely aimed at restricting investments from China amid border tensions.

Faster approvals in key sectors The government also said that investment proposals from China and other land-border countries in select sectors will now be processed within 60 days. These sectors include advanced battery components, rare earth permanent magnets, rare earth processing, capital goods, electronic capital goods, electronic components, polysilicon and ingot-wafer. Bhatia said the list could be expanded or reduced by a committee of secretaries headed by the Cabinet Secretary. Despite the faster approval mechanism, the government stressed that security and political clearances will remain unchanged. “It’s a changing world and the opening up does not mean that concerns regarding security have gone away,” Bhatia said.