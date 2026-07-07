Govt clears ₹1,238 cr PM-SETU investment plans, expands to 200 ITI clusters

The Centre on Tuesday has decided to expand the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme beyond its pilot phase to all 200 identified Industrial Training Institute (ITI) clusters across the country. It has also approved strategic investment plans worth ₹1,237.58 crore under the programme.

The approvals were cleared at the fourth meeting of the national steering committee (NSC) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). The nationwide rollout will be taken up by states and union territories based on implementation readiness and the availability of industry partners, according to a press statement by MSDE.

“The Committee approved the transition of PM-SETU from its pilot phase to a nationwide rollout across all 200 identified ITI clusters, enabling states and union territories to take up implementation based on industry readiness and implementation capacity,” the release said. The committee approved five ITI clusters across Odisha, Gujarat, and Telangana, with private sector firms selected as anchor industry partners to implement the projects. In Odisha, Jindal Naveen Avasar Limited will anchor a ₹240.21 crore cluster led by the Government ITI Barbil as the hub. ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India will lead a ₹240.18 crore cluster centred on the Government ITI Surat in Gujarat.

Telangana accounts for the remaining three projects. Apollo MedSkills Limited will anchor a ₹241.01 crore cluster based at Government ITI Old City. Sri Siddharth Infratech & Services (India) Pvt. Ltd. will lead a ₹275.24 crore cluster centred on Government ITI Patancheru and Neuland Foundation will anchor a ₹240.94 crore cluster led by Government ITI Sangareddy as the hub. The investment plans were recommended by the respective state steering committees before being approved by the NSC. The committee also approved changes to the implementation framework, including measures to simplify project execution, encourage greater participation by industry and public sector undertakings, and broaden the institutional framework supporting the scheme.