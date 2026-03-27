Govt cuts excise duties on petrol, diesel by ₹10/litre each amid Iran war

The government on Friday reduced excise duties on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre each, bringing the levy down to ₹3 per litre on petrol and eliminating it entirely on diesel, according to Reuters.

The move comes against the backdrop of a global energy crisis triggered by the US-Israel conflict with Iran and Tehran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route through which nearly a fifth of the world’s crude oil and gas supply, estimated at 20-25 million barrels per day, is transported.

It is to note that prior to the conflict, India sourced around 12-15 per cent of its crude oil imports through this key corridor.