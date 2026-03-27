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Govt cuts excise duties on petrol, diesel by ₹10/litre each amid Iran war

The move comes against the backdrop of a global energy crisis triggered by the US-Israel conflict with Iran and Tehran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz

Fuel, Fuel prices, diesel
The government on Friday reduced excise duties on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre each | Photo: Bloomberg
Vrinda Goel
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 9:53 AM IST
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The government on Friday reduced excise duties on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre each, bringing the levy down to ₹3 per litre on petrol and eliminating it entirely on diesel, according to Reuters.
 
The move comes against the backdrop of a global energy crisis triggered by the US-Israel conflict with Iran and Tehran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route through which nearly a fifth of the world’s crude oil and gas supply, estimated at 20-25 million barrels per day, is transported.
 
It is to note that prior to the conflict, India sourced around 12-15 per cent of its crude oil imports through this key corridor.
 
The sharp cut in duties is expected to ease cost pressures on oil marketing companies (OMCs) and help cushion the impact of  volatile global crude prices driven by ongoing West Asia tensions.
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Topics :Petrol pricesFuel pricesDiesel pricesWest AsiaIsrael Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionspetroldieselBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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