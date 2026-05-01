Govt cuts export duty on diesel, ATF; retail petrol prices unchanged

The government has slashed export duty on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to Rs 23 per litre and Rs 33 per litre, respectively, effective from May 1. The rate of duty on exports of petrol continues to remain nil, said an official notification.

The export duty has been introduced to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by disincentivising exports in the backdrop of the West Asia crisis, the government said.

Earlier, the special additional excise duty on export of diesel was Rs 55.5 per litre, while jet fuel’s export attracted duty of Rs 42 per litre. The rates are being revised on a fortnightly basis, and the last such revision was undertaken with effect from April 11. The rates are prescribed based on the average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF prevailing during the period since the last review.