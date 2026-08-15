Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Economy / News / Govt cuts windfall tax on diesel, petrol and ATF exports, effective today

Govt cuts windfall tax on diesel, petrol and ATF exports, effective today

Diesel export duty lowered to ₹24 a litre from ₹25.5, while petrol levy is scrapped and ATF tax cut to ₹19.5 a litre as oil prices fall

Gasoline, Petrol, diesel, fuel
India currently revises the export levies every fortnight, based on ‌international prices ​of crude ​oil and petroleum products | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters Aug 14
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:22 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

India has lowered windfall taxes on exports of ​petrol, diesel and aviation turbine ​fuel with effect from Saturday, according ‌to a government order.

The duty on diesel exports has been cut to ₹24 ($0.2515) per litre from ₹25.5, while petrol duty has been set at zero rupees per litre, down from ₹3.5, the government ‌order showed.

The tax on aviation turbine fuel has been set at ₹19.5 per litre from ₹22 earlier.

India first imposed windfall taxes in July 2022 to capture ​extraordinary gains from soaring oil prices and scrapped it two ‌years later. The levy was reintroduced in March 2026 ​after ‌oil prices surged during the US-Israeli war ‌on Iran.

India currently revises the export levies every fortnight, based on ‌international prices ​of crude ​oil and petroleum products.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

From food shortages to record harvests: How India learnt to feed itself

From agriculture to services: How India's economy transformed over 80 years

Premium

Vishwakarma 2.0 set for September 17 launch with bigger credit push

India finds favour in Europe; America remains sceptical: Pew survey

Gujarat High Court bars retrospective GST on corporate guarantees

Topics :oil exportDiesel exportsFuel pricesAviation fuel

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:19 AM IST

Next Story