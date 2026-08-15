Govt cuts windfall tax on diesel, petrol and ATF exports, effective today
Diesel export duty lowered to ₹24 a litre from ₹25.5, while petrol levy is scrapped and ATF tax cut to ₹19.5 a litre as oil prices fall
Diesel export duty lowered to ₹24 a litre from ₹25.5, while petrol levy is scrapped and ATF tax cut to ₹19.5 a litre as oil prices fall
India has lowered windfall taxes on exports of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel with effect from Saturday, according to a government order.
The duty on diesel exports has been cut to ₹24 ($0.2515) per litre from ₹25.5, while petrol duty has been set at zero rupees per litre, down from ₹3.5, the government order showed.
The tax on aviation turbine fuel has been set at ₹19.5 per litre from ₹22 earlier.
India first imposed windfall taxes in July 2022 to capture extraordinary gains from soaring oil prices and scrapped it two years later. The levy was reintroduced in March 2026 after oil prices surged during the US-Israeli war on Iran.
India currently revises the export levies every fortnight, based on international prices of crude oil and petroleum products.
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:19 AM IST