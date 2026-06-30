Govt cuts windfall tax on diesel, raises duty on petrol exports from July

The government has lowered windfall taxes on exports of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) as global oil prices ease, while raising the duty on petrol exports, according to a government order.

The duty on diesel exports has been cut to Rs 8.5 per litre from Rs 14 per litre, while the duty on ATF exports has been reduced to Rs 7.5 per litre from Rs 12.5 per litre.

The export duty on petrol has been increased to Rs 4 per litre from Rs 1.5 per litre to ensure adequate domestic supplies.

The revised rates will come into effect from July 1.