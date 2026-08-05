Govt moves to end ISI's 94-yr society status, defends Bill amid backlash

Pressed on whether the new structure concentrates power in the government's hands, Mospi insisted the opposite is true. The number of government representatives on the top body falls from six out of 33 to two out of 11, Garg said, and the four external experts on the new Board would be chosen by a selection committee chaired by the Board's own chairperson and including a nominee of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), with the appointment rules to be published for public comment before they are finalised.

ISI faculty rejected the ministry's contention that the proposed governance model reduces government control simply because the number of government nominees on the Board falls. They argued that the more significant change is in the appointment process, with the chairperson to be nominated by the Visitor on the advice of the Central government and the Director's appointment also requiring the Visitor's prior approval. They also pointed out that the number of external academic experts would be reduced and that, unlike the current system where many are nominated by independent scientific academies such as INSA, the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), the new Bill allows the chairperson to nominate them. According to the faculty, these changes centralise decision-making despite the smaller number of government representatives on the Board.