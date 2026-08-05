Govt moves to end ISI's 94-yr society status, defends Bill amid backlash

The ministry's broader case rests on a succession of expert reviews that, it says, the society model repeatedly failed to act on. Garg was blunt about what he sees as the root of the problem: Real power, he argued, rests with roughly eight elected heads of divisions, whom he called the "local satraps", who control faculty, courses and admissions across the institute, including at the Delhi and Bengaluru centres.
"And because of that, the number of students, number of courses, interdisciplinary courses are very limited, etc., because each head wants to see what is being done in their division," he said.