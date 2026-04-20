Govt expands Russian marine insurers list as Iran war strains supply chains

India has expanded the pool of Russian insurers eligible to provide marine cover ​to ships docking at its ports, increasing the ​number to 11 from eight, according to its Directorate General ‌of Shipping.

India has permitted Russia's Gazprom Insurance and Rosgosstrakh Insurance to provide protection and indemnity coverage until February 19, 2027, while the registration of Balance Insurance is valid until August 19, 2026.

The South Asian nation has also extended the registration of Russia's Soglasie Insurance, Sberbank Insurance, Ugoria Insurance Group and ASTK Insurance until February 20, 2027, to provide protection and indemnity (P&I) cover for ships.

India, the world's third-biggest oil ‌importer and consumer, is relying on Russian oil to meet most of its demand using a temporary waiver as the US-Israeli war on Iran keeps the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed.