Govt extends customs duty exemption on cotton imports up to Dec 31

Keeping in view raw material requirements of domestic textile industry, the Centre has extended the existing customs duty exemption on cotton imports until December 31, 2026, the textile ministry said on Saturday.

The extension has been notified by the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, dated October 30. Through this amendment, the existing exemption, which was available until October 2026, has been extended by two months, up to December 31, 2026.

In May, the government had exempted cotton imports from customs duties for five months, till October 31, 2026.

"The extension is expected to help reduce input costs across the textile and apparel sector, thereby providing targeted relief to manufacturers and consumers, while also keeping the interests of domestic farmers in mind," the finance ministry said.

The textile ministry said, "The Government of India remains conscious of the need to balance the requirements of the textile industry with the interests of domestic cotton farmers, while promoting the sustainable and long-term growth of the entire cotton and textile value chain." The decision aims to augment the availability of cotton for the domestic textile sector, ensure the availability of cotton at competitive prices, support domestic manufacturing, address specialised cotton requirements and support value addition across the textile and apparel value chain, it added. The measure is expected to provide greater flexibility to textile and apparel manufacturers in meeting their raw material requirements, help ease input cost pressures, support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and strengthen the competitiveness of Indian textiles in domestic and international markets.

The extension is also expected to facilitate uninterrupted availability of raw materials, improve operational flexibility for the textile industry and promote greater value addition across the cotton-based textile and apparel sector. The Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) welcomed the decision and said it would strengthen the international competitiveness of the Indian textile and apparel sector, targeting USD 100 billion in exports by 2030. "This measure was the urgent need of the hour, with the Indian textile and apparel sector continuing to confront persistent global headwinds and rising competition, with the challenge exacerbated by the domestic supply of cotton being unable to keep pace with the industry's requirements," CITI Chairman Ashwin Chandran said.