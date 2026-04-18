Govt extends PMGSY-III with ₹83,977 crore outlay, approves rail projects

The Cabinet on Saturday approved the continuation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III) till March 2028. The scheme’s outlay has been revised to ₹83,977 crore, with funding to be shared between the Centre and states.

"The extension will focus on upgrading rural road connectivity to agricultural markets, schools and healthcare facilities. Timelines have also been extended, with road and bridge works in plain areas to be completed by March 2028, and bridge works in hilly regions by March 2029," Union I&B minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a briefing.

He added that the move will help strengthen rural economies, improve access to essential services, and generate employment.

Rail projects approved to boost capacity The Cabinet also cleared two railway expansion projects to enhance capacity on key corridors. One of the projects involves the construction of the third and fourth railway lines between Ghaziabad and Sitapur, spanning 403 km, at an estimated cost of ₹14,926 crore. The project, which is part of the Delhi–Guwahati high-density network, is expected to be completed in four years and will include six new stations across Uttar Pradesh, Vaishnaw said. "It is aimed at facilitating faster movement of both passenger and freight trains, while also supporting industrial hubs along the corridor," he added.