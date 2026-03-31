Govt extends PNG Drive 2.0 by 3 months to sustain expansion momentum

The initiative, which is aimed at improving PNG connectivity across the country to increase the share of gas to 15 per cent in the country’s energy basket, was earlier scheduled to end on March 31. Under the initiative, the government aims to extend natural gas pipeline connectivity to an additional 37 geographical areas (GAs) not connected to the national gas pipeline, and 44 districts not connected with the PNG network.

India added more than 3.1 lakh new PNG connections in March across domestic and commercial users, and issued another 2.7 lakh PNG connections, the government said in a press release.

The Indian government has recently been encouraging users to switch to piped gas as the country struggles to secure LPG supplies amid the West Asia conflict. The Centre has also threatened to cut LPG supply to consumers if they fail to switch to PNG in areas where connectivity exists.

India’s city gas distribution (CGD) companies are offering incentives to promote PNG connections. Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) and GAIL Gas Ltd are offering free gas worth around Rs 500 for domestic consumers. Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has waived registration charges of about Rs 500 for domestic PNG consumers and security deposits for commercial users. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has also announced a waiver of security deposits for all commercial connections.