Govt eyes private investment in bullet trains with new PPP framework push

India’s seven new high speed rail (HSR) corridors, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February, are expected to cost ₹16 trillion. The Centre, in a bid to increase private investments in the sector and reduce government outgo on these projects, is exploring ways to build a public private partnership (PPP) framework for HSR, according to at least three officials aware of the matter.

According to one of the officials, the recommendation was made at the highest levels of the government in a meeting in December, around two months before the Budget announcements were made.

“Yes, we are looking at that option actively. It is a challenge, as there are very few global precedents of successful projects in HSR. But it is a need and it is important that we keep exploring ways in which this can be done,” a top Ministry of Railways official told Business Standard.

The railways may look at ways in which it can remove risks and contingencies for private players, which are often land-related at the initial stages, according to the first official.