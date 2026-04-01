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Govt grants temporary customs duty relief for SEZ goods sold domestically

The lowered duty ‌rates will range between 5 per cent to 12.5 per cent across industries

Adani Ports, APSEZ
The relief will be effective from ​April 1, 2026 to March 31, ‌2027 | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 8:27 AM IST
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India will grant a ​temporary customs duty ​relief for goods ‌manufactured in special economic zones and sold in the domestic market, according to a government notice dated Tuesday.

The lowered duty ‌rates will range between 5 per cent to 12.5 per cent across industries, the notice showed.

The relief will be effective from ​April 1, 2026 to March 31, ‌2027 and will ​be available ‌to businesses that started ‌production on or before March ‌31, 2025

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :SEZsSEZSEZ exportsSEZ rulesCustom duty hike

First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 8:27 AM IST

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