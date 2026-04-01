Govt grants temporary customs duty relief for SEZ goods sold domestically
The lowered duty rates will range between 5 per cent to 12.5 per cent across industries
The lowered duty rates will range between 5 per cent to 12.5 per cent across industries
India will grant a temporary customs duty relief for goods manufactured in special economic zones and sold in the domestic market, according to a government notice dated Tuesday.
The lowered duty rates will range between 5 per cent to 12.5 per cent across industries, the notice showed.
The relief will be effective from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027 and will be available to businesses that started production on or before March 31, 2025
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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 8:27 AM IST