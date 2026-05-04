Govt has no proposal for financial support to state-run fuel retailers
Indian state fuel retailers have raised prices for liquefied petroleum gas for industrial customers and jet fuel rates for foreign carriers
Indian state fuel retailers have raised prices for liquefied petroleum gas for industrial customers and jet fuel rates for foreign carriers
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: May 04 2026 | 4:12 PM IST