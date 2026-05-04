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Govt has no proposal for financial support to state-run fuel retailers

Indian state fuel retailers have raised prices for liquefied petroleum gas for industrial customers and jet fuel rates for foreign carriers

fuel shortage, Petrol
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Reuters New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 4:12 PM IST
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India has no proposal to provide financial support to state-run fuel retailers for the losses they incur on sales of gasoline, gasoil and jet fuel at below market rates, Sujata Sharma, a joint secretary in the federal Petroleum ministry, said on Monday.
 
Indian state fuel retailers have raised prices for liquefied petroleum gas for industrial customers and jet fuel rates for foreign carriers. There has been no increase in retail prices of gasoline, gasoil, LPG or jet fuel for Indian carriers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :fuel retailersFuel pricesPetroleum sector

First Published: May 04 2026 | 4:12 PM IST

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