Govt imposes anti-dumping duty on chemical imported from China, EU, US

India has imposed an anti-dumping duty for five years on a chemical, used in the rubber and tyre industries, imported from China, the European Union and the US.

According to a notification of the finance ministry, the duty was imposed following a recommendation for the same by the commerce ministry's arm, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR).

The duty ranges between USD 75 per tonne and USD 1748 per tonne.

"The anti-dumping duty imposed under this notification shall be levied for a period of five years (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier)," the notification, dated June 19, said.

The DGTR has recommended the duty on the imports of 'Sulphenamides Accelerators' from the three regions, as it has been exported at a price below the normal value in Indian markets, which has resulted in dumping and material injury to the domestic industry here.