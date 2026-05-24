'Govt in advanced stage of consultation on cotton import duty removal'

The government is in an "advanced stage of consultation" regarding the 11 per cent customs duty on imports of raw cotton, and examining if the levy can be removed, with a decision expected soon, a senior official said.

Ministries, including finance, textiles, and agriculture, are deliberating on the duty, with the textile industry seeking its removal to mitigate cost pressures on domestic companies due to high prices.

"We are talking to Finance and Agriculture (ministries), both, and it is in an advanced stage of consultation. We hope that the consultation will be finalised in the near future," the official told PTI.