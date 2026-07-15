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Govt invites global bids for 10 gwh manufacturing under PLI ACC scheme

Centre invites global bids for 10 GWh ACC battery manufacturing under the PLI scheme to boost grid-scale energy storage and strengthen domestic production

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PTI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 9:01 PM IST
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The Ministry of Heavy Industries on Wednesday said it has invited bids through a global tender for the selection of beneficiaries to set up giga-scale Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) manufacturing facilities of 10 GWh cumulative capacity under the PLI ACC Scheme. 
Under the PLI ACC Scheme, out of the targeted ACC capacity of 50 GWh, 40 GWh capacity has been awarded to domestic manufacturers. 
The tender documents are available from 15 July 2026. The pre-bid conference shall be held on 29 July 2026, and the last date for submission of bids is 13 October 2026. Technical bids shall be opened on 14 October 2026. 
In May 2021, the Union Cabinet approved the PLI Scheme on "National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Storage", with a total budgetary outlay of ₹18,100 crore for achieving ACC manufacturing capacity of 50 GWh in the country.
The scheme aims to reduce India's dependence on imported ACCs by strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities and incentivising large domestic and international players to establish a globally competitive ACC battery-manufacturing ecosystem in the country. 
"The 10 GWh Capacity earmarked for Grid Scale Stationary Storage application will support the country's growing energy storage requirements arising from rapid renewable energy deployment, strengthening energy security, reducing import dependence, and developing a globally competitive battery manufacturing ecosystem," an official statement said. 
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Topics :PLI schemeEnergymanufacturing

First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 9:01 PM IST

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