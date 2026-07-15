Govt invites global bids for 10 gwh manufacturing under PLI ACC scheme

The Ministry of Heavy Industries on Wednesday said it has invited bids through a global tender for the selection of beneficiaries to set up giga-scale Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) manufacturing facilities of 10 GWh cumulative capacity under the PLI ACC Scheme.

Under the PLI ACC Scheme, out of the targeted ACC capacity of 50 GWh, 40 GWh capacity has been awarded to domestic manufacturers.

The tender documents are available from 15 July 2026. The pre-bid conference shall be held on 29 July 2026, and the last date for submission of bids is 13 October 2026. Technical bids shall be opened on 14 October 2026.