Govt job portal vacancies plunge 62% in June, fall to 30-month low

The NCS is a government employment platform that facilitates registration of jobseekers, collection of vacancies from enterprises, job search and matching, career counselling and other employment services. The labour ministry said last month that NCS had mobilised over 10 crore vacancies since inception, with 17.68 lakh active vacancies as of July 15, 2026.
However, NCS does not report how many of the vacancies listed on the portal ultimately result in placements, so the data do not provide a measure of actual hiring. A parliamentary standing committee on labour had flagged this gap in its 2026 report and asked the ministry to track and report actual placements through NCS, including data by year, sector and state.