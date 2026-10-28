Govt may ease FDI paperwork for entities with up to 10% LBC ownership

The easing of norms was part of New Delhi’s broader effort to make India an attractive FDI destination. Earlier this year, the government also eased FDI norms for inventory-based e-commerce firms.

“Following the easing in e-commerce, several foreign entities are looking to set up inventory in India,” the official said. Under the eased rules, foreign-owned retail ecommerce (ecom) entities will have to set up separate legal entities in India to export Indian manufactured products through the inventory model.

The government is also looking to lower import dependence. The official said that the government has prepared and finalised a list of 100 items for import substitution. The list has been vetted by the inter-ministerial committee (IMC) that includes representations from other ministries including the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, among others.