Govt may soon assess oil firms' ₹2 trillion under-recoveries: Hardeep Puri

The government will look at state-run oil-marketing companies’ (OMCs’) soaring under-recoveries on sales of petrol and diesel owing to keeping their prices unchanged, said Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday.

The minister, however, dismissed reports of the government planning to increase fuel prices following the conclusion of regional elections, saying the two were unrelated.

“(Fuel) prices have not been increased in the last four years. The last increase was in 2022. I am not saying that prices will not go up. I am saying the two are unrelated,” said Puri at the “Annual Business Summit” of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

The minister said the OMCs were incurring losses of ₹1,000 crore per day. In the current quarter, the OMCs’ under-recoveries are likely to go up to ₹2 trillion, while losses might surge to ₹1 trillion, he added. “This worries me. There have been times when these companies have done exceptionally well. But the rate at which we are going, this one quarter of losses may wipe out the entire profits made last year,” said Puri. Despite the energy shock triggered by the West Asia crisis, India has adequate fuel stocks with 60 days’ crude oil, 60 days’ liquefied natural gas (LNG), and 45 days’ liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), he said.

As the country faces a shortage of cooking fuel, India’s refineries have ramped up LPG production to 54,000 tonnes per day from the pre-conflict levels of 35,000 tonnes per day. The minister hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to Indian citizens to curtail the use of petrol and diesel. “It has been 75 days into an unending conflict. Uncertainty is too mild a word. What he (Modi) says is that the time has come to look at our lifestyle and I totally endorse it,” he said. Puri also ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in the country.