Govt offers retrospective tax relief for nuclear power equipment imports
The exemption covers specified goods imported for nuclear power generation under designated customs tariff categories
The exemption covers specified goods imported for nuclear power generation under designated customs tariff categories
India's finance ministry waived customs duties on all goods imported for nuclear power generation, covering imports made between April 1, 2019 and January 31, 2026, according to a government order dated June 11.
The move grants retrospective tax relief to eligible imports used in the country's nuclear power sector and is expected to lower project costs for operators and equipment suppliers.
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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 10:48 AM IST